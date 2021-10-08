Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

