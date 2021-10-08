Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 448 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.33 and a 1 year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

