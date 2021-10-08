Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.86.

NYSE:PH opened at $289.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.33 and its 200-day moving average is $303.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

