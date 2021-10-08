Fmr LLC Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,597,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,589 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,047,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $190,451,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,118,000 after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $140,784,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $70.40 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

