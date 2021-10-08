Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.57% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3,177.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 89,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

RDIV stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87.

