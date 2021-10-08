-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

GAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364 in the last 90 days. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GAN by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 239,209 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,023. The company has a market capitalization of $600.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.19. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

