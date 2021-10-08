Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.00 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.88 ($15.16).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

