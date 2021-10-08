Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 11,469 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $195.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

