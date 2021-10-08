Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.29 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

