MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 410,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition makes up 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLAC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.82. 3,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,648. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

