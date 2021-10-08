MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SiriusPoint worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPNT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

SPNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,903. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

