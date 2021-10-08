Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Waters accounts for 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.46. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $199.20 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

