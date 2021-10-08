Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

APH stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $75.78. 5,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,595. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

