Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

