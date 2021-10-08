Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Q&K International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Q&K International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q&K International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,841. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Q&K International Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.59.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

