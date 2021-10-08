Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 477892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

