Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

