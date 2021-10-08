Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,358,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

