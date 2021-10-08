Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EGLX. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.59 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

