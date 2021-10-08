Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.23). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

ALT stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $488.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

