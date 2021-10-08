Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,172,032. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 63,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 235,322 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.