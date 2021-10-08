Bailard Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $96,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,215 shares of company stock valued at $712,262 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

