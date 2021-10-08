Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 265.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 290,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,936.7% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 141,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,518,000 after acquiring an additional 144,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,783.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,801.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,544.99. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,465.09 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

