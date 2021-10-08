Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

