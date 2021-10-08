ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,793,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297,260 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $969,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $348.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

