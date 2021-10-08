MYDA Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total transaction of $740,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,474,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.82. 2,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

