iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after buying an additional 1,043,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 243,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 108,074 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.