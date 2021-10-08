Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Decreased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.03. 22,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

