Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,274 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.40% of Applied Materials worth $524,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.85. 134,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,522,636. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.20. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

