Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 76,231 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,231 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.41% of Capital One Financial worth $284,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.