Fort L.P. Sells 458 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1,073.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,801. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.94 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

