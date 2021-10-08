ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $42.68 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.