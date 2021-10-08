Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.47. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,382. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average is $223.60. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

