Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth $236,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of EVBN stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

