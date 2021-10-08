Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,996 shares of company stock valued at $887,539. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 15.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 418,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of VAPO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,083. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

