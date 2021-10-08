Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Down 17.9% in September

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 120.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 2,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,261. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

