55I LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

55I LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

