Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 60 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.32 and its 200 day moving average is $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.12.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

