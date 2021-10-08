Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 88.6% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 17,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

