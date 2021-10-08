Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 25,295 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Under Armour by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

UAA opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

