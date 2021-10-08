AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $87.58. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,613. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,902.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.