W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $5.55 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

