W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,074. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

