Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,508.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.79 or 0.06659121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00333084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01109805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00099607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00514290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.93 or 0.00342935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00330149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

