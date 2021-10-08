Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 243,064 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,064 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 616.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 75.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 135.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,392. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

