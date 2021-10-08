Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lessened by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,123,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,874 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 40.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $271,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,534 shares of company stock valued at $301,507,450. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.16. 19,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,775. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

