Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,282 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Post comprises about 2.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Post worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Post by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,711. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.21.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

