Makena Capital Management LLC Acquires 803 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. 30,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

