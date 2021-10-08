Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Life Storage worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 56.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 454,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.28. 848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

