22,335,433 Shares in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Acquired by Osmium Partners LLC

Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,335,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,509,000. Tuesday Morning accounts for approximately 60.3% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tuesday Morning as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of TUEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 485,925 shares of company stock worth $851,524 over the last three months.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

